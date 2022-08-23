High school basketball: Here are all 54 state champions in Dayton-area boys basketball history

News that Rocky Rockhold would be stepping down as the Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach after a very successful run there turned the memory to boys basketball state champions.
Rockhold’s Rams won the Division II title in 2019, continuing a strong stretch for both his program and the area overall.
We went into the archives for a look at all boys basketball state champions from the seven-county Dayton area. Here’s the list:
|Year
|School
|Division
|2021
|Centerville
|I
|2019
|Trotwood-Madison
|II
|2015
|Wayne
|I
|2012
|Dunbar
|II
|2010
|Jefferson
|IV
|2010
|Dunbar
|II
|2007
|Dunbar
|II
|2006
|Dunbar
|II
|2004
|Hamilton
|I
|2001
|Bethel
|IV
|2001
|Alter
|II
|1999
|Alter
|II
|1998
|Jefferson
|IV
|1996
|Springfield Central Catholic
|IV
|1996
|Miami East
|III
|1992
|Lakota
|I
|1990
|Colonel White
|II
|1988
|Badin
|III
|1987
|Dunbar
|AAA
|1982
|Fenwick
|A
|1982
|Roth
|AA
|1981
|Roth
|AAA
|1980
|Ross
|AA
|1979
|Jefferson
|AA
|1978
|Alter
|AAA
|1976
|Roth
|AA
|1970
|Chaminade
|AA
|1966
|Dixie
|A
|1966
|Chaminade
|AA
|1964
|Belmont
|AA
|1962
|New Lebanon
|A
|1962
|Hamilton Taft
|AA
|1960
|Roosevelt
|AA
|1957
|Middletown
|AA
|1956
|Middletown
|A
|1954
|Hamilton
|A
|1953
|Middletown
|A
|1952
|Middletown
|A
|1950
|Springfield
|A
|1949
|Hamilton
|A
|1948
|Eaton
|B
|1947
|Middletown
|A
|1946
|Middletown
|A
|1945
|Northridge
|B
|1944
|Middletown
|A
|1942
|Xenia Central
|A
|1940
|New Carlisle
|B
|1937
|Hamilton
|A
|1934
|Roosevelt
|A
|1930
|Stivers
|A
|1929
|Stivers
|A
|1928
|Stivers
|A
|1925
|Springfield
|A
|1924
|Stivers
|A
