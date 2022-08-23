springfield-news-sun logo
High school basketball: Here are all 54 state champions in Dayton-area boys basketball history

Coverage of the Stivers High School boys basketball state championship in the Dayton Daily news on March 16, 1924.

40 minutes ago

News that Rocky Rockhold would be stepping down as the Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach after a very successful run there turned the memory to boys basketball state champions.

Rockhold’s Rams won the Division II title in 2019, continuing a strong stretch for both his program and the area overall.

We went into the archives for a look at all boys basketball state champions from the seven-county Dayton area. Here’s the list:

YearSchoolDivision
2021CentervilleI
2019Trotwood-MadisonII
2015WayneI
2012DunbarII
2010JeffersonIV
2010DunbarII
2007DunbarII
2006DunbarII
2004HamiltonI
2001BethelIV
2001AlterII
1999AlterII
1998JeffersonIV
1996Springfield Central CatholicIV
1996Miami EastIII
1992LakotaI
1990Colonel WhiteII
1988BadinIII
1987DunbarAAA
1982FenwickA
1982RothAA
1981RothAAA
1980RossAA
1979JeffersonAA
1978AlterAAA
1976RothAA
1970ChaminadeAA
1966DixieA
1966ChaminadeAA
1964BelmontAA
1962New LebanonA
1962Hamilton TaftAA
1960RooseveltAA
1957MiddletownAA
1956MiddletownA
1954HamiltonA
1953MiddletownA
1952MiddletownA
1950SpringfieldA
1949HamiltonA
1948EatonB
1947MiddletownA
1946MiddletownA
1945NorthridgeB
1944MiddletownA
1942Xenia CentralA
1940New CarlisleB
1937HamiltonA
1934RooseveltA
1930StiversA
1929StiversA
1928StiversA
1925SpringfieldA
1924StiversA

