High school baseball: Tecumseh sees ‘confidence growing’

Tecumseh coach Rob Cassell said the Arrows, who entered the week with a 6-1 record, built on their own momentum to rally against London.

“I told the kids we have to hang around,” Cassell said. “We got to go pitch to pitch and we got to go batter to batter and play to play, and we were able to scratch a couple runs off and then scratch a couple more runs off and then scratch a couple more runs off, and then before you know it, it’s 7-7, and you could just see the confidence growing as the game went along.”

Tecumseh’s 6-1 record after seven games, which included a 3-0 mark in Central Buckeye Conference play, was its best start to a season since 2022. The Arrows (6-6) allowed three runs in the top of the ninth inning and lost at London April 16. They’ve endured a five-game losing streak despite being 3 1/2 games back in fourth place in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Cassell and Tecumseh, who went 12-14 in 2024, tallied five consecutive wins after beginning this year 1-1. Victories have included road conference wins at Bellefontaine, North Union and Shawnee.

“I think the best thing about our start is it’s given us confidence,” Cassell said. “I kind of knew coming into the year, if we could get some wins at the beginning of the season, I knew it would make us better down the road because we could build some confidence, and confidence in baseball players and in sports in general is just invaluable because when you’re feeling good, you play better.”

Senior JJ Burcham is second in the CBC with four wins. A 2024 All-CBC Kenton Trail Division Special Mention, his 14 strikeouts are tied for 11th-most in the conference.

Burcham accompanies his pitching with a bat producing 14 hits and 11 runs scored, both second most among Arrows behind junior Carter Olinger. Cassell said Burcham’s “done a really good job” leading Tecumseh early in the season.

“He can play the infield for you, he can play the outfield for you,” Cassell said. “He doesn’t complain. He just loves to play the game. And as a coach, that’s what you want to see. You want guys that want to be there and want to compete, and JJ does that for us on the mound and at the plate.”

Olinger is second in the CBC with a .525 batting average and his 12 RBI are tied for fourth most. Tecumseh’s 68 runs scored this season are third behind Jonathan Alder and Kenton Ridge.

Cole Brents, Carson Easterling and Chase Howard are among Tecumseh’s key contributors so far. They’ve combined for 21 hits and 18 RBI

Two freshmen have seen playing time for Tecunseh: DJ Blaine and Reid Olinger. Blaine’s nine RBI are tied for sixth most in the CBC, while Reid Olinger has thrown eight innings and also recorded eight hits and four runs scored. Cassell said “both work extremely hard” and are “both competitors.”

“They’re just so coachable,” Cassell said. “They listen to everything you have to say, and they just want to go out and do the best they can. And you know, we’ve told both of them that, you know, you’re a freshman. You’re going to have ups and downs, but you just got to keep fighting and fight through them.”

Cassell said Tecumseh has “been able to play some small ball” and taken advantage of bunting to move runners over. The Arrows’ team .429 on-base percentage is third in the CBC.

They are also without sophomore Brandon Radford, who had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and was Tecumseh’s leader with 38 2/3 innings pitched during his freshman year last season.

Tecumseh’s challenge will be maintaining its success this early in the season. Cassell said the Arrows will “have to have production from everyone” with upcoming matchups against divisional foes such as Kenton Ridge and Jonathan Alder.

“We have a group of kids that are just kind of buying into what it is we’re selling right now,” Cassell said. “And as a coach, that’s what you want. You want them to do what you’re asking them to do, and they’re willing to do that right now, and because they are they’re kind of reaping the benefits of that.”