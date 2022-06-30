Here is a look at the local high school grads in the NFL

More than a dozen local high school graduates are looking to be part of NFL training camps later this summer.
With every team in the league having wrapped up its offseason program, here is a look at the players who are on a league roster as of the start of July.
The group (listed in alphabetical order) consists of two receivers, two tight ends, a defensive back, two defensive lineman, a linebacker and seven offensive linemen.
Jackson Carman, Fairfield High School, Bengals
The Clemson product played in 17 games on the offensive line for the Bengals last season including six starts. The college tackle is competing to start at left guard after playing right guard last season.
Credit: Morry Gash
Credit: Morry Gash
Danny Davis, Springfield High School, Packers
The receiver signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in April. He is part of a big group of rookie receivers looking to make Green Bay’s roster.
Chris Finke, Alter High School, Bears
The Notre Dame receiver was claimed on waivers by Bears from Chiefs in May. He has not appeared in an NFL game yet after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers.
Jordan Hicks, Lakota West High School, Vikings
The Texas grad started all 17 games for the Cardinals last season and was credited with 116 tackles and four sacks. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in the offseason and is still going strong at 30.
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Michael Hoecht, Oakwood High School, Rams
A former Brown Bear, Hoecht played in all 21 games and won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams last season. He played special teams and backed up All-Pro Aaron Donald in his first year on the active roster.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Taylor Decker, Butler High School, Lions
The Ohio State All-American missed eight games because of an injured finger last season but remains the starting left tackle for the Lions, who have put together a line full of high draft picks like Decker.
Wes Martin, Milton-Union High School, Jaguars
The Indiana standout was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars after playing seven games with one start for the Giants last season. The 2019 fourth-round pick of Washington reportedly had interest from multiple teams after New York waived him in May and could push for a starting job in Jacksonville.
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Ryan Kelly, Lakota West High School, Colts
The Alabama grad started 14 games for the Colts last season and made the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row. He has started 80 games since being the 18th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski
Josh Myers, Miamisburg High School, Packers
The Ohio State captain was limited to seven games for the Packers last season because of two injuries. First he suffered a broken finger then a more serious knee injury that required surgery. He managed to return to the field by the end of the season and started Green Bay’s playoff game and enters this season healthy and still the team’s starting center.
Ifeadi Odenigbo, Centerville High School, Colts
The Northwestern standout played in nine games for the Browns last season and was credited with 13 tackles. The 27-year-old signed with the Colts in June.
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
Andrew Ogletree, Northridge High School, Colts
Ogletree is a rookie who was drafted in the sixth round out of Youngstown State. He started his career as a wide receiver at Division II University of Findlay but converted to tight end at YSU and led the team with 28 catches for 282 yards last season.
Adam Pankey, Hamilton High School, Dolphins
The West Virginia grad played one game for the Dolphins last season. He has played nine games in the league since making the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Justin Rigg, Springboro High School, Bengals
Former Panther signed with the Bengals after six years at Kentucky, where he caught 20 passes (third on the team) for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats shifted to a more pass-oriented offense in 2021.
Credit: Julio Cortez
Credit: Julio Cortez
Josiah Scott, Fairfield High School, Eagles
The Michigan State standout played in 13 games for the Eagles last season and was credited with 12 tackles. He played 90 snaps on defense and 171 on special teams.
Credit: Charlie Riedel
Credit: Charlie Riedel
Joe Thuney, Alter High School, Chiefs
N.C. State grad started all 17 regular season games and three playoff games for the Chiefs last season after signing a big free-agent contract in the offseason. He already has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots.
