Here is a look at the local high school grads in the NFL

The Clemson product played in 17 games on the offensive line for the Bengals last season including six starts. The college tackle is competing to start at left guard after playing right guard last season.

Green Bay Packers' Danny Davis runs a drill at the NFL football team's practice field training camp Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Danny Davis, Springfield High School, Packers

The receiver signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Wisconsin in April. He is part of a big group of rookie receivers looking to make Green Bay’s roster.

Chris Finke, Alter High School, Bears

The Notre Dame receiver was claimed on waivers by Bears from Chiefs in May. He has not appeared in an NFL game yet after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers.

Jordan Hicks, Lakota West High School, Vikings

The Texas grad started all 17 games for the Cardinals last season and was credited with 116 tackles and four sacks. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in the offseason and is still going strong at 30.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Mike Hoecht (96) celebrates his fumble recovery against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Michael Hoecht, Oakwood High School, Rams

A former Brown Bear, Hoecht played in all 21 games and won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams last season. He played special teams and backed up All-Pro Aaron Donald in his first year on the active roster.

On September 3 while surrounded by family, friends and former coaches, professional football player and Vandalia-Butler alumnus, Taylor Decker, was honored as his #68 jersey was retired. Decker signed autographs and participated in pre-game activities prior to the ceremony.

Taylor Decker, Butler High School, Lions

The Ohio State All-American missed eight games because of an injured finger last season but remains the starting left tackle for the Lions, who have put together a line full of high draft picks like Decker.

Wes Martin, Milton-Union High School, Jaguars

The Indiana standout was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars after playing seven games with one start for the Giants last season. The 2019 fourth-round pick of Washington reportedly had interest from multiple teams after New York waived him in May and could push for a starting job in Jacksonville.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) celebrates a touchdown with center Ryan Kelly (78) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ryan Kelly, Lakota West High School, Colts

The Alabama grad started 14 games for the Colts last season and made the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row. He has started 80 games since being the 18th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71), offensive guard Royce Newman (70) and offensive guard Jon Runyan (76) walk on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Josh Myers, Miamisburg High School, Packers

The Ohio State captain was limited to seven games for the Packers last season because of two injuries. First he suffered a broken finger then a more serious knee injury that required surgery. He managed to return to the field by the end of the season and started Green Bay’s playoff game and enters this season healthy and still the team’s starting center.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Centerville High School, Colts

The Northwestern standout played in nine games for the Browns last season and was credited with 13 tackles. The 27-year-old signed with the Colts in June.

Team Aina tight end Andrew Ogletree (81), of Youngstown State, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Team Kai linebacker Drew White (40), of Notre Dame, during the first half of the Hula Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Andrew Ogletree, Northridge High School, Colts

Ogletree is a rookie who was drafted in the sixth round out of Youngstown State. He started his career as a wide receiver at Division II University of Findlay but converted to tight end at YSU and led the team with 28 catches for 282 yards last season.

Adam Pankey, Hamilton High School, Dolphins

The West Virginia grad played one game for the Dolphins last season. He has played nine games in the league since making the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie and Springboro grad, Justin Rigg along with other rookies had the opportunity to engage with military members during a USO luncheon Friday June 3, 2022 to learn about the life of an Airmen. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Justin Rigg, Springboro High School, Bengals

Former Panther signed with the Bengals after six years at Kentucky, where he caught 20 passes (third on the team) for 189 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats shifted to a more pass-oriented offense in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is hit by Philadelphia Eagles' Josiah Scott during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Josiah Scott, Fairfield High School, Eagles

The Michigan State standout played in 13 games for the Eagles last season and was credited with 12 tackles. He played 90 snaps on defense and 171 on special teams.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by guard Joe Thuney (62) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Joe Thuney, Alter High School, Chiefs

N.C. State grad started all 17 regular season games and three playoff games for the Chiefs last season after signing a big free-agent contract in the offseason. He already has two Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots.