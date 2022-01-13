Greenon wrestling earns county bragging rights

The Knights knew they had a chance to be strong again this season despite graduating five district placers. They returned seven district qualifiers and two state placers in Benson, Jr. and Trevor Stewart, who didn’t compete last weekend. The county meet provided a “good gauge” of where they’re at this season, especially against local teams they’ll likely face in the postseason.

“Shawnee could be in our sectional,” Westlund said. “We’re going to see some of those guys again.”

With just two mats at Northwestern, the Knights were able to cheer on their teammates throughout the day, Simison said.

“It was a lot of fun and everybody was able to support each other,” Simison said.

The Knights were also fueled by bragging rights, he said. They didn’t want to lose to their friends from neighboring districts.

“You don’t want to lose to someone you know,” Simison said.

Kenton Ridge’s Preston Spridgeon (113) and Caleb Kennington (132) each brought home titles for the runner-up Cougars, while Shawnee’s Brandon Day (106) and Charles Bates (215) each won championships for the third-place Braves (140 points).

Catholic Central’s Adam Thomas (165) and Aiden Thomas (175) each brought home titles for the Irish, while Springfield’s Josh Cunningham (120) and Northwestern’s Deaven Balmer (138) also won championships.