Greenon boys, Northwestern girls win Clark County swim titles

Northwestern freshman Ian Conkel won the 100 fly (1:06.08) and the 100 back (1:08.93). The Warriors’ 400 relay team of Conkel, freshman Brett Rismiller, senior Atley Mitterholzer and senior Camden Stangle won in 4:13.90.

Catholic Central senior Owen Larson won both the 50 free (25.02) and the 100 free (54.68) for the Irish.

Tecumseh junior Logan Teglas won the boys 500 free in 6:26.11.

On the girls side, Northwestern freshman Alaina Griffith won the 200 IM in 2:40.66, while Warriors junior Addy Henlsey won the 50 free in 26.49. The Warriors team of freshman Delaney Conkel, senior Aubrey Conkel, Griffith and Hensley also won both the 200 free relay (1:55.63) and the 400 free relay (4:17.48). The Warriors scored 100 points, beating runner-up Greenon by eight points.

Kenton Ridge senior Alyssa Shaffer won the 200 fly in 1:09.51, while the Cougars 200 Medley Relay team of senior Jayleigh Brown, junior Stella Spriggs, Shaffer and freshman Madi Dyar placed first in 2:10.14.

Shawnee sophomore Lola Derr won both the 100 free (56.28) and the 100 back (1:02.97).

Greenon junior Emmie Scribben won the 200 free in a time of 2:07.68 and the 500 free in 5:32.12. Springfield senior Penelope Derr won the 100 breast in 1:15.97.