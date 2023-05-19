Greeneview grad reportedly tapped to coach in NBA Summer League

Evan Bradds is getting another opportunity to prove himself at the NBA level this summer.
The Deseret News reported this week the Greeneview grad will coach the organization’s summer league teams both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas in July.
Bradds is working at the NBA combine in Chicago this week as he finishes his first year with the Jazz, who hired him last summer after he helped the Boston Celtics advance to the NBA Finals as a player development coach.
The son of former Dayton basketball player David Bradds and grandson of Ohio State All-American pivot Gary Bradds, Evan Bradds has been climbing the ranks of NBA coaching since 2017 when he became an assistant coach for the Maine Red Claws in the G League.
Having caught the eye of Celtics GM Brad Stevens, Bradds moved up to the Celtics organization a year later as a video coordinator and saw his duties expand over time.
The Deseret News described Bradds as having developed a reputation as “a bit of a wunderkind who has a deep understanding of the game.”
After starring at Greeneview, he was the two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year as he shot 66.7 percent from the floor and scored more than 1,900 points, but a pre-draft knee injury scuttled his plans to try to make the NBA as a player.
