Girls Soccer: Northwestern seeking fifth straight CBC Mad River title

Northwestern opened the season with a 4-0 victory over Fairborn and a 3-0 victory over Catholic Central.

“We’re just trying to take it game-by-game,” Lindsey said. “Hopefully by the end of the season we’re still having meaning to each game in terms of looking to win the conference.”

Northwestern returns senior forward Hannah Nicewaner and junior midfielder Carlee Nicewaner, both of whom were All-CBC Mad River Division first team performers last fall. Junior midfielder Kayley Yontz earned special mention All-CBC Mad River Division honors.

Defensively, the Warriors will be led by senior goalkeeper Cali Budurka and junior defender Abigail Miller, Lindsey said.

The Warriors also picked up another strong player in senior midfielder Megan Smith, who joined the team this summer after playing full-time club soccer in previous seasons. Smith has already scored six points — two goals and two assists — in two matches this fall.

“She’s going to be a big addition,” Lindsey said. “The older girls have been looking forward to her playing. The chemistry they have out on the field is just amazing. She’s got a high soccer IQ.”

The CBC will be tough as always with several key players returning. Each team plays 10 games as part of the league format because North Union doesn’t have a program.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge,” Lindsey said.

The Warriors also hope to make a deep run into the postseason. A year ago, Northwestern lost to Carroll 2-0 in a Division II district semifinal match. They hope to make it back to the districts for the first time since the program made three straight trips from 2012 through 2014.

“There are some high-level teams in the area so we know every game is going to be difficult,” Lindsey said. “The girls believe that we can beat anyone on any given night.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hallie Gilley, Greenon: The senior had 23 goals and nine assists for the Knights last season, earning All-OHC first team honors.

Raegan Howdyshell, Shawnee: The senior won CBC Kenton Trail Division Co-Player of the Year, tallying 17 goals and seven assists for the Braves last season.

Madison Koman, Kenton Ridge: The senior goalkeeper tallied 139 saves last season, earning All-CBC Kenton Trail Division first team honors.

Carlee Nicewaner, Northwestern: The junior had nine goals and three assists last season, earning All-CBC Kenton Trail Division first team honors.

Hannah Nicewaner, Northwestern: The senior and All-CBC Kenton Trail Division first teamer led the Warriors with seven goals and nine assists last season.