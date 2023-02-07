Girls basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state polls?

4. Talawanda (1) 21-0 64 8

5. Olmsted Falls 17-3 63 5

6. Lakota East 19-3 59 3

7. Marysville (1) 19-2 58 4

8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 55 9

9. Pickerington Cent. 16-4 54 6

10. Tol. Start 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23.

DIVISION II

1. Alter (4) 19-3 103 1

(tie) Tol. Cent. Cath. (3) 19-2 103 2

3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 21-0 97 3

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 82 4

5. Canfield (1) 18-1 64 6

6. Alliance Marlington 18-2 63 5

7. Copley 21-1 57 7

8. Badin (1) 19-2 44 9

9. Chillicothe Unioto 21-0 37 8

10. Akr. SVSM 14-4 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salem 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 18.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (10) 19-1 124 1

2. Seaman N. Adams (2) 22-0 109 2

3. Belmont Union Local 21-0 84 4

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 13-6 76 3

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 16-3 74 5

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 59 7

7. Smithville 19-2 46 6

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 45 8

9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9

10. Doylestown Chippewa 17-4 16 NR

(tie) Bethel 18-4 16 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Liberty Center 15. Apple Creek Waynedale 13. Rockford Parkway 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Tri-Village (13) 22-0 138 1

2. Ft. Loramie 19-2 120 2

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 21-0 104 3

4. Richmond Hts. 18-3 70 5

5. Marion Local 18-3 60 7

6. Hannibal River 20-1 56 8

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-2 44 6

8. Tol. Christian 15-4 34 4

9. Convoy Crestview 15-4 26 T10

10. Crown City S. Gallia 18-3 25 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 23. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Legacy Christian Academy 15.