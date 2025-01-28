Girls basketball: Teams closing in on league titles

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Fairmont is 14-2 overall and the last unbeaten team in GWOC play.

The Firebirds are 10-0 after beating Springboro and Centerville last week.

They swept two-time defending champion Springboro and are in line for their first conference title since sharing the American division championship with Wayne in 2020.

Springboro senior guard Bryn Martin leads the league in scoring and assists at 21.6 points and 5.2 assists per game while teammate Aniya Trent is No.1 in rebounding (8.9), blocks (2.6) and field goal percentage (54.0).

Freshman guard Janiyah Hargrave has been a sensation for Fairmont, averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while junior teammate Kaylah Thornton averages 15.9 points and 5.3 assists.

Miami Valley League

Undefeated Butler has a three-game lead with four to play entering Wednesday night.

The Aviators can clinch a share of the Miami division and overall conference championship with a win at home against Xenia on Wednesday night. Then they will finish the season with Sidney at home and trips to Greenville and Stebbins after that.

Tippecanoe (14-4, 12-3 in conference) trails the Aviators by three games in the Miami division while Sidney and Stebbins are both 11-3 to lead the Valley division.

Stebbins beat Sidney 53-45 on Monday night to forge the tie and avenge a 47-42 loss Jan. 18. The Indians still play Troy, Xenia and Fairborn before ending the regular season with a home game against Butler while Sidney still has games against Piqua, Butler, Tipp and Troy.

Butler has a balanced scoring attack with sophomore forward Emma Dady, senior guard Noel Smith and sophomore guard Dillan Bardonaro having scored 161, 164 and 162 points respectively on the season.

Dady is fourth in the league in rebounding (8.1 per game) and leads the way with a 53.2 field goal percentage.

Tippecanoe freshman guard Abbi Mader leads the league in scoring at 18.4 points per game, and she is tops in steals (4.2).

Senior guard Jordan Scully leads Sidney and is second in the league in scoring (16.3) while fellow Yellow Jacket Kelis McNeal is No. 1 in rebounds (9.6).

Junior guard Aubrey Fritz leads Stebbins and is third in the league with a 14.8 scoring average.

Dayton City League

Dunbar and Ponitz are co-champions after finishing 9-1 in league play.

Dunbar (13-5 overall) beat Ponitz 56-52 Monday night to forge a tie in the standings and average a 55-54 loss Jan. 8.

The Wolverines have won three in a row heading into a home game against Catholic Central on Thursday night.

Ponitz (11-7 overall) had won five in a row entering the week, and the Golden Panthers finish with games at Trotwood-Madison on Wednesday night and Northridge next Tuesday along with a visit from Northwest in between scheduled for Monday night.

Dunbar has the top offense in the league at 54.4 points per game while Meadowdale sports the stingiest defense (44.4 ppg. allowed) and is the only other DPS team above .500.

Ponitz junior guard Nalayna Cosby leads the league in scoring while Dunbar senior Blessyn Preston leads the Wolverines with 17.5 points per game and junior teammate Donisha Davis averages 13.6 points and a league-leading 17.9 rebounds per game.

The 5-foot-6 Cosby also leads the league in assists and shooting percentage while ranking second in steals behind Preston.

Meadowdale junior Janiyah Middlebrook is second in scoring and rebounding and leads the league in blocks (2.8).

Southwestern Buckeye League

The SWBL has an undefeated team left in each division, but neither has clinched a title yet.

In the Southwestern, Bellbrook is 6-0 (and 15-3 overall) but puts that mark on the line at Ross (14-4, 5-1) on Thursday night.

The Rams’ only conference loss came 53-34 at Bellbrook on Dec. 19, and they are undefeated in January.

Bellbrook is aiming for a second-straight division title after topping Ross by one game last season.

Waynesville is also looking to repeat in the Buckeye division and plays second-place Oakwood on Thursday night.

The Spartans are 10-0 in division play and 14-4 overall but did lose at home to Bellbrook earlier this month.

Jolie Gudorf of Brookville leads the SWBL in scoring at 20.0 points per game while Lanie Lipps of Ross is next at 17.4, Bellbrook’s Lauren Fabrick averages 16.6 and Evelyn Connor of Oakwood checks in at 14.9.

Connor leads the league in rebounding (8.8 per game) while Bellbrook’s Libby Bunsold is No. 1 in assists (5.4) and steals (7.3).