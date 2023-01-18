springfield-news-sun logo
Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Sports
1 hour ago

The top 10 teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Mason (1) 13-1 112

2. Lakota East (2) 14-1 102

3. West Clermont (7) 16-0 95

4. Princeton 12-2 68

5. Olmsted Falls (1) 13-3 65

6. Dublin Coffman (2) 12-3 58

7. Marysville (1) 14-1 53

8. Pickerington Cent. 12-3 38

9. Grafton Midview 13-1 36

10. Fremont Ross 14-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 24. Tol. Start 22. Rocky River Magnificat 21. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14. Talawanda 13. Westerville S. 13.

DIVISION II

1. Alter (2) 13-2 115

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (5) 12-1 93

3. Proctorville Fairland 15-0 77

4. Alliance Marlington (2) 13-1 75

5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 13-2 65

6. Chillicothe Unioto (1) 15-0 57

7. Copley 14-1 53

8. Waynesville (1) 13-2 50

9. Canfield 13-1 39

10. Badin (1) 12-2 26

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 13-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 23. Bryan 19. Gates Mills Gilmour 19. Canal Fulton NW 19. Granville 14.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (4) 15-1 103

2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (6) 10-4 88

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 13-2 69

4. Seaman N. Adams (1) 15-0 65

5. Smithville 15-0 61

6. Cols. Africentric 12-3 45

7. Wheelersburg 13-1 41

8. Belmont Union Local (1) 15-0 39

9. Cin. Country Day (1) 7-0 27

10. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Portsmouth W. 19. Liberty Center 19. Doylestown Chippewa 16. Milford Center Fairbanks 13. Bethel 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Tri-Village (11) 15-0 127

2. Ft. Loramie 14-1 105

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-0 91

4. Tol. Christian (1) 12-1 86

5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 15-0 63

6. Richmond Hts. 12-1 52

7. Hannibal River 14-1 34

8. Marion Local 13-2 29

9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-2 24

10. Crown City S. Gallia 13-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Legacy Christian Academy 20. New Middletown Spring. 14. Convoy Crestview 13.

