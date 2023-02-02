Girls basketball: Newcomers Tecumseh, Greenon girls earn high seeds in D-II tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Two Clark County girls basketball squads earned high seeds in their first season competing in the Division II postseason tournament, which begins Monday.
Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division champion Tecumseh (17-5) earned the No. 3 seed in the D-II North 3 bracket at Trotwood-Madison High School. The Arrows will play Greenville (6-14) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. The road to the district final includes possible games against No. 4 Carroll (11-10) and No. 2 Waynesville (17-3). Tecumseh, which moved down from D-I, lost to the Patriots 88-72 on Jan. 26.
Ohio Heritage Conference South Division champion Greenon (17-4), a D-III district runner-up last season who moved up to D-II this winter, earned the No. 5 seed in the D-II North 1 bracket at Tecumseh. The Knights will play No. 12 seed Eaton (10-9) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The winner will face the Thurgood Marshall-Trotwood Madison winner in the second round and could play defending D-II state champion Alter (17-3) in the district semifinals.
Kenton Ridge is the No. 21 seed and will likely play Alter at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Tecumseh.
No. 11 Urbana (13-5) will play No. 8 Valley View (12-8) in the D-II, North 2 bracket at noon on Feb. 11 at Tecumseh.
Here’s a look at other brackets:
Division IV
* Southeastern (14-7) earned the No. 2 seed in the D-IV, Versailles 2 bracket at Versailles High School. They’ll play No. 8 Newton (8-12) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Versailles. The winner would play No. 5 seed Cedarville (11-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The other side of the bracket includes third-seeded Covington (12-8) and No. 9 Miami Valley (5-7). The district semifinal winner would likely face Fort Loramie in a district final game.
* In the Versailles 1 bracket, No. 6 Catholic Central (8-12) will face fourth-seeded Tri-County North (8-12) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Versailles. With the victory, the Irish would place No. 7 National Trail at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The other side of the bracket includes D-IV top-ranked and undefeated Tri-Village (21-0).
* In the D-IV, Sidney 2 bracket, No. 13 Triad (3-16) will play No. 2 Russia (17-4) at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Sidney High School.
Division III
* Northwestern (7-13) is the No. 11 seed in the Dayton 1 bracket at Covington High School. They’ll play third-seeded Preble Shawnee (15-5) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The winner will play No. 15 Graham (8-11) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Covington.
On the other side of the Dayton 1 bracket, No. 8 West Liberty-Salem (12-8) will play No. 6 Dixie (14-6) at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Covington. The winner will play No. 9 Greeneview (8-11) at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Covington.
* No. 18 Northeastern (1-20) will play second-seeded Miami East (16-5) in the D-III Dayton 2 bracket at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Covington.
* Mechanicsburg is now competing in the D-III Central District. The Indians (17-3) earned the No. 5 seed and will host No. 22 Marion Elgin at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Mechanicsburg could face a district final game against top-seeded Worthington Christian, which beat them 63-58 on Dec. 17.
Division I
Springfield (5-13) earned the No. 14 seed in the D-I, Dayton 1 bracket and will play third-seeded Beavercreek (14-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
About the Author