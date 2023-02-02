Girls basketball: Newcomers Tecumseh, Greenon girls earn high seeds in D-II tournament

Here’s a look at other brackets:

Division IV

* Southeastern (14-7) earned the No. 2 seed in the D-IV, Versailles 2 bracket at Versailles High School. They’ll play No. 8 Newton (8-12) at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Versailles. The winner would play No. 5 seed Cedarville (11-10) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

The other side of the bracket includes third-seeded Covington (12-8) and No. 9 Miami Valley (5-7). The district semifinal winner would likely face Fort Loramie in a district final game.

* In the Versailles 1 bracket, No. 6 Catholic Central (8-12) will face fourth-seeded Tri-County North (8-12) at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Versailles. With the victory, the Irish would place No. 7 National Trail at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The other side of the bracket includes D-IV top-ranked and undefeated Tri-Village (21-0).

* In the D-IV, Sidney 2 bracket, No. 13 Triad (3-16) will play No. 2 Russia (17-4) at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at Sidney High School.

Division III

* Northwestern (7-13) is the No. 11 seed in the Dayton 1 bracket at Covington High School. They’ll play third-seeded Preble Shawnee (15-5) at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The winner will play No. 15 Graham (8-11) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Covington.

On the other side of the Dayton 1 bracket, No. 8 West Liberty-Salem (12-8) will play No. 6 Dixie (14-6) at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Covington. The winner will play No. 9 Greeneview (8-11) at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Covington.

* No. 18 Northeastern (1-20) will play second-seeded Miami East (16-5) in the D-III Dayton 2 bracket at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Covington.

* Mechanicsburg is now competing in the D-III Central District. The Indians (17-3) earned the No. 5 seed and will host No. 22 Marion Elgin at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Mechanicsburg could face a district final game against top-seeded Worthington Christian, which beat them 63-58 on Dec. 17.

Division I

Springfield (5-13) earned the No. 14 seed in the D-I, Dayton 1 bracket and will play third-seeded Beavercreek (14-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.