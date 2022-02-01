Girls Basketball: Greenon, Catholic Central earn No. 3 seeds

SPRINGFIELD — The Greenon High School girls basketball team will play a familiar foe to open the Division III postseason.
The Knights earned the No. 3 seed in the Division III, Dayton 3 district at Northridge High School and will face No. 16 Greeneview at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
“We feel blessed that the coaches thought that much of us to vote us third,” said Knights coach Lonnie Robinson.
The Knights (18-3) are seeking their first postseason win since beating Greeneview 61-49 in a D-III first round game in 2020. Greenon beat the Rams 61-37 on Dec. 4 and 50-41 on Jan. 22 this season.
“As the old adage goes, it’s hard to beat a team three times in a row, but I think our girls will be up for the challenge,” Robinson said. “They’ll be ready to go. … You can’t take anybody for granted in the tournament. You’ve got to be ready. You just try to win and advance. That’s all you can do.”
The winner will face No. 14 Meadowdale at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Northridge. The winner of those games will face the winner of No. 2 Miami East, No. 10 West Liberty-Salem (10-9) or No. 12 Milton-Union at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
In the D-III, Dayton 2 district, No. 19 Northeastern (2-19) will play top-seeded Arcanum at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Division IV: In the D-IV district at Trotwood High School, No. 4 Southeastern (11-7) will play No. 5 Bradford in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The winner will play third-seeded Catholic Central (14-4) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The winner will advance to face either No. 2 Covington, No. 8 Tri-County North or No. 9 Troy Christian at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19.
The draw went as expected in the D-IV district at Sidney High School. Fort Loramie earned the No. 1 seed and the next three top seeded teams went to the opposite bracket.
Mechanicsburg (15-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the district at Sidney High School and will face third-seeded Botkins in a first round game at 11 a.m. Feb. 12. The winner will play No. 7 Jackson Center at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Russia, No. 8 Lehman Catholic and No. 10 Riverside in a district final game at noon on Feb. 19. In the other bracket, Triad (2-16) is the No. 12 seed and will play the winner of No. 1 Fort Loramie and No. 11 Ansonia at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Sidney.
In the D-IV district at Monroe High School, Cedarville (7-11) earned the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of No. 3 Legacy Christian and No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. With a victory, Cedarville would face the winner of No. 2 Fayetteville-Perry, No. 5 Felicity Franklin and No. 6 Ripley Union Lewis in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Division I: Springfield (5-12) is the No. 14 seed in the D-I, Dayton 1 district at Troy High School. The Wildcats will play the winner of No. 2 Springboro and No. 15 Northmont at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Tecumseh (15-5) is the No. 11 seed in the D-I, Dayton 2 district at Troy. It will play No. 5 Sidney at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
Division II: In the D-II, Tecumseh 1 district, Urbana (12-7) earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 6 Bellefontaine at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Tecumseh High School. The winner will play the winner of No. 3 Benjamin Logan and No. 7 Eaton at 7:30 on Feb. 15.
Carroll earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 12 Shawnee (2-15) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The winner will play No. 13 Kenton Ridge (0-18) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
The district semifinal will be held at 7:30 on Feb. 21.
In the Tecumseh 2 district, No. 8 Northwestern (8-10) will play No. 4 Tippecanoe at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12. The winner of that game will play No. 10 Graham (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.
The winner of those games will play the winner of No. 2 Trotwood Madison, No. 9 Greenville and No. 11 Stivers in the district semifinal at 5:30 on Feb. 21.
The complete bracket for each division is available at ohsaa.org/swdab.
