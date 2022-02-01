Girls Basketball: Greenon, Catholic Central earn No. 3 seeds

The winner will face No. 14 Meadowdale at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Northridge. The winner of those games will face the winner of No. 2 Miami East, No. 10 West Liberty-Salem (10-9) or No. 12 Milton-Union at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

In the D-III, Dayton 2 district, No. 19 Northeastern (2-19) will play top-seeded Arcanum at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Division IV: In the D-IV district at Trotwood High School, No. 4 Southeastern (11-7) will play No. 5 Bradford in a first-round game at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7. The winner will play third-seeded Catholic Central (14-4) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The winner will advance to face either No. 2 Covington, No. 8 Tri-County North or No. 9 Troy Christian at 11 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The draw went as expected in the D-IV district at Sidney High School. Fort Loramie earned the No. 1 seed and the next three top seeded teams went to the opposite bracket.

Mechanicsburg (15-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the district at Sidney High School and will face third-seeded Botkins in a first round game at 11 a.m. Feb. 12. The winner will play No. 7 Jackson Center at 6 p.m. Feb. 15. The winner of that game will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Russia, No. 8 Lehman Catholic and No. 10 Riverside in a district final game at noon on Feb. 19. In the other bracket, Triad (2-16) is the No. 12 seed and will play the winner of No. 1 Fort Loramie and No. 11 Ansonia at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Sidney.

In the D-IV district at Monroe High School, Cedarville (7-11) earned the No. 4 seed and will face the winner of No. 3 Legacy Christian and No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. With a victory, Cedarville would face the winner of No. 2 Fayetteville-Perry, No. 5 Felicity Franklin and No. 6 Ripley Union Lewis in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Division I: Springfield (5-12) is the No. 14 seed in the D-I, Dayton 1 district at Troy High School. The Wildcats will play the winner of No. 2 Springboro and No. 15 Northmont at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Tecumseh (15-5) is the No. 11 seed in the D-I, Dayton 2 district at Troy. It will play No. 5 Sidney at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Division II: In the D-II, Tecumseh 1 district, Urbana (12-7) earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 6 Bellefontaine at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Tecumseh High School. The winner will play the winner of No. 3 Benjamin Logan and No. 7 Eaton at 7:30 on Feb. 15.

Carroll earned the No. 1 seed and will play No. 12 Shawnee (2-15) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. The winner will play No. 13 Kenton Ridge (0-18) at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The district semifinal will be held at 7:30 on Feb. 21.

In the Tecumseh 2 district, No. 8 Northwestern (8-10) will play No. 4 Tippecanoe at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12. The winner of that game will play No. 10 Graham (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The winner of those games will play the winner of No. 2 Trotwood Madison, No. 9 Greenville and No. 11 Stivers in the district semifinal at 5:30 on Feb. 21.

The complete bracket for each division is available at ohsaa.org/swdab.