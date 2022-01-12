Franklin to retire numbers of Kennard, Lakins

Franklin High School announced Wednesday it will retire the numbers of Travis Lakins, a 2013 graduate who now pitches for the Baltimore Orioles, and Luke Kennard, a 2015 graduate who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The ceremony for Lakins, who wore No. 1, will take place at the boys basketball game against Thurgood Marshall on Jan. 29.
“Travis Lakins was one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached here at Franklin High School,” Franklin Athletic Director Brian Bales said in a press release. “He excelled on the basketball court — scoring over 1,000 points — as well as the baseball field where he won numerous awards. Travis’ work ethic and drive earned him a great career at Ohio State on the ball diamond. He now has succeeded in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. It is no surprise to me that he has had the success that he has due to his determination and grit.”
Lakins made it to the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2019. He was 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA last season in 29 appearances with the Orioles.
Kennard wore No. 10 for Franklin. His number will be retired at the boys basketball game against Springboro on Feb. 1.
“Luke Kennard had an historic career, not only in Franklin history, but also in the state of Ohio where he earned the title of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2014 and 2015,” Bales said. “Luke broke several records at Franklin during his career. Luke was a pleasure to coach as he was a great teammate and a great ambassador for our program on and off the court. Luke shined on the national level while he played at Duke and now is having a great season with the LA Clippers.”
Kennard is averaging 11.7 points this season. It’s his second season with the Clippers and fifth season in the NBA.
Franklin has retired four numbers: Bob Timberlake (No. 60, football); Alan Wenglikowski (No. 20, football); Doug Long (No. 14, baseball); and Nick Monk (No. 37, football).
Both basketball games start at 7:15 p.m. (varsity). Tickets can be purchased online starting Jan. 26 for the Jan. 29 game and Jan. 30 for the Feb. 1 game.
