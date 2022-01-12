Franklin to retire numbers of Kennard, Lakins

Lakins made it to the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2019. He was 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA last season in 29 appearances with the Orioles.

Kennard wore No. 10 for Franklin. His number will be retired at the boys basketball game against Springboro on Feb. 1.

“Luke Kennard had an historic career, not only in Franklin history, but also in the state of Ohio where he earned the title of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2014 and 2015,” Bales said. “Luke broke several records at Franklin during his career. Luke was a pleasure to coach as he was a great teammate and a great ambassador for our program on and off the court. Luke shined on the national level while he played at Duke and now is having a great season with the LA Clippers.”

Kennard is averaging 11.7 points this season. It’s his second season with the Clippers and fifth season in the NBA.

Franklin has retired four numbers: Bob Timberlake (No. 60, football); Alan Wenglikowski (No. 20, football); Doug Long (No. 14, baseball); and Nick Monk (No. 37, football).

Both basketball games start at 7:15 p.m. (varsity). Tickets can be purchased online starting Jan. 26 for the Jan. 29 game and Jan. 30 for the Feb. 1 game.