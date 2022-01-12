Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Franklin to retire numbers of Kennard, Lakins

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Luke Kennard reflects on his NBA Draft experience

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports
By David Jablonski
27 minutes ago
Ceremonies will be held at separate boys basketball games

Franklin High School announced Wednesday it will retire the numbers of Travis Lakins, a 2013 graduate who now pitches for the Baltimore Orioles, and Luke Kennard, a 2015 graduate who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The ceremony for Lakins, who wore No. 1, will take place at the boys basketball game against Thurgood Marshall on Jan. 29.

“Travis Lakins was one of the most competitive kids I have ever coached here at Franklin High School,” Franklin Athletic Director Brian Bales said in a press release. “He excelled on the basketball court — scoring over 1,000 points — as well as the baseball field where he won numerous awards. Travis’ work ethic and drive earned him a great career at Ohio State on the ball diamond. He now has succeeded in the MLB with the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. It is no surprise to me that he has had the success that he has due to his determination and grit.”

caption arrowCaption
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Travis Lakins Sr. delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Travis Lakins Sr. delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
caption arrowCaption
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Travis Lakins Sr. delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

caption arrowCaption
Franklin's Travis Lakins (1) makes it past Tippecanoe catcher B.J. Donathan for what would have been a game-tying fifth-inning run. Lakins was later ruled to have left the base early on a sacrifice fly. Tippecanoe held on to win 3-2 in a Division II regional baseball semifinal on Thursday, May 30 at the University of Dayton. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Chris Stewart

Franklin's Travis Lakins (1) makes it past Tippecanoe catcher B.J. Donathan for what would have been a game-tying fifth-inning run. Lakins was later ruled to have left the base early on a sacrifice fly. Tippecanoe held on to win 3-2 in a Division II regional baseball semifinal on Thursday, May 30 at the University of Dayton. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Franklin's Travis Lakins (1) makes it past Tippecanoe catcher B.J. Donathan for what would have been a game-tying fifth-inning run. Lakins was later ruled to have left the base early on a sacrifice fly. Tippecanoe held on to win 3-2 in a Division II regional baseball semifinal on Thursday, May 30 at the University of Dayton. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF

Credit: Chris Stewart

Credit: Chris Stewart

Lakins made it to the big leagues with the Red Sox in 2019. He was 1-4 with a 5.79 ERA last season in 29 appearances with the Orioles.

Kennard wore No. 10 for Franklin. His number will be retired at the boys basketball game against Springboro on Feb. 1.

“Luke Kennard had an historic career, not only in Franklin history, but also in the state of Ohio where he earned the title of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2014 and 2015,” Bales said. “Luke broke several records at Franklin during his career. Luke was a pleasure to coach as he was a great teammate and a great ambassador for our program on and off the court. Luke shined on the national level while he played at Duke and now is having a great season with the LA Clippers.”

Explore» HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area players picked for Ohio North-South All-Star Classic

Kennard is averaging 11.7 points this season. It’s his second season with the Clippers and fifth season in the NBA.

Franklin has retired four numbers: Bob Timberlake (No. 60, football); Alan Wenglikowski (No. 20, football); Doug Long (No. 14, baseball); and Nick Monk (No. 37, football).

Both basketball games start at 7:15 p.m. (varsity). Tickets can be purchased online starting Jan. 26 for the Jan. 29 game and Jan. 30 for the Feb. 1 game.

caption arrowCaption
Franklin's Luke Kennard greets his teammates during introductions before their game against Monroe at Monroe on Jan. 30, 2015. FILE

Credit: Eric Hubbard

Franklin's Luke Kennard greets his teammates during introductions before their game against Monroe at Monroe on Jan. 30, 2015. FILE
caption arrowCaption
Franklin's Luke Kennard greets his teammates during introductions before their game against Monroe at Monroe on Jan. 30, 2015. FILE

Credit: Eric Hubbard

Credit: Eric Hubbard

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Several games moved in revised football schedule
2
High school football: Area players picked for Ohio North-South All-Star
3
Looking back: Bengals’ playoff drought started with loss to Raiders in...
4
‘He’s tough as hell’ -- Bengals’ Burrow set for first career playoff...
5
Dayton Christian grad drafted by Crew in second round

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top