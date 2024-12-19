Former Springfield QB transfers to Dayton

Schondelmyer, a 2023 Springfield graduate, played one season with the Wildcats after three seasons at Arcanum. He threw 48 touchdown passes as a senior. He finished his career ranked in the top-10 all-time for passing yards and passing touchdowns, according to the unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book.

In other UD news:

• Gideon Lampron, a redshirt sophomore linebacker, entered the transfer portal Dec. 9. He has since received scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and others. He won the White Allen MVP trophy this past season.

• Lexie Almodovar was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. She earned an honorable mention last season. She’s the program’s first third-team All-American since Jamie Peterson in 2020.