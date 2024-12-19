Former Springfield QB transfers to Dayton

Bryce Schondelmyer spent last two seasons at Youngstown State
Springfield's Bryce Schondelmyer passes against Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Springfield's Bryce Schondelmyer passes against Lakewood St. Edward in the Division I state championship game on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
Updated Dec 19, 2024
X

Quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer, who helped lead Springfield High School to a state championship appearance in 2022, announced Thursday he will transfer to the University of Dayton after two seasons at Youngstown State University.

Schondelmyer announced Nov. 20 he would enter the transfer portal. He redshirted as a freshman in 2023 and did not appear in a game in 2024. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Schondelmyer, a 2023 Springfield graduate, played one season with the Wildcats after three seasons at Arcanum. He threw 48 touchdown passes as a senior. He finished his career ranked in the top-10 all-time for passing yards and passing touchdowns, according to the unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book.

In other UD news:

• Gideon Lampron, a redshirt sophomore linebacker, entered the transfer portal Dec. 9. He has since received scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and others. He won the White Allen MVP trophy this past season.

• Lexie Almodovar was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. She earned an honorable mention last season. She’s the program’s first third-team All-American since Jamie Peterson in 2020.

In Other News
1
College Football Playoff: 5 questions to decide the Ohio...
2
‘Locked in for life’ -- Ja’Marr Chase on teammate, fellow receiver Tee...
3
Reds acquire veteran catcher in a trade with the Yankees
4
Ohio State football: What to know about CFP game vs. Tennessee
5
Burrow: Sideline outburst about ‘frustration,’ not Zac Taylor

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.