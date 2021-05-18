Former Reds lead Giants to best record in National League

DeSclafani struggled in the 60-game 2020 season, posting a 7.22 ERA in nine appearances, but has bounced back with a 2.14 ERA in eight starts in his first season in San Francisco. He pitched the last five seasons with the Reds and hasn’t pitched in Cincinnati as a visitor since his rookie season with the Miami Marlins in 2014.

“I haven’t been in San Fran for too long,” DeSclafani said. “Rolling back into town here in Cincinnati, it almost felt like I never left.”

Cueto spent eight seasons in Cincinnati and now has pitched in six seasons with the Giants. Wood made seven starts for the Reds in 2019. Gausman made 15 appearances that same season with the Reds.

Cueto, DeSclafani, Wood and Gausman have combined to go 13-2 in 27 starts, leading the Giants to the best record (25-16) in the National League. Giants starters lead the National League with a 2.68 ERA.

“We have a lot of experience in our rotation,” Casali said. “I think that that plays a big role in it. ... These guys know what they’re doing. We talk all the time about scouting reports. They’re very honed in on what they’re good at, what they’re not good at. They don’t try to do anything that they’re not able to do. At the end of the day they have the ball, they have control and they always have the advantage. They’ve been executing a lot of pitches recently, and we’ve been coming up with some really good plans and it’s translated into a lot of success so far.”