Former Red Senzel agrees to free-agent deal with Nationals

Senzel can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500.

Senzel, 28, was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 amateur draft and spent his first five major league seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. His big league career was slowed by trips to the injured list for left knee inflammation (2021), a broken left foot (2022), and left toe surgery and right knee soreness (2023).

He became a free agent on Nov. 17 when the Reds failed to offer a 2024 contract. Senzel earned $1.95 million last season, when he hit .236 with 13 homers and 42 RBIs. Senzel started 40 games at third base, 15 in left, 12 in center, eight in right and one at second.

He has a .239 career average with 33 homers and 125 RBIs.