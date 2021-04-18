Former Red Jay Bruce to retire after 14 seasons

The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee.

Bruce played for the Reds from 2008-16. He won Silver Slugger awards in 2012 and 2013. In 2010, Bruce hit a dramatic walk-off home run against the Astros that clinched the NL Central title for the Reds and their first postseason berth since 1995.