Former Ohio State quarterbacks watch Dayton game at Welcome Stadium

Eight months after Joe Burrow attended a Dayton Flyers men’s basketball game at UD Arena, there was double the quarterback star power at a University of Dayton football game at Welcome Stadium.
Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett, two quarterbacks who led Ohio State to the national championship in the 2014 season and then battled for the starting job a year later, watched from the sideline as Dayton played Butler on Saturday.
» HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Herbstreit pays tribute to late Centerville coach
Jones said he’s friends with Dayton wide receivers coach Jordan Overton, whose dad Tony Overton was an assistant coach during Jones’ years at Cleveland Glenville High School. Jordan, who played at Buffalo and coached last season at Franklin College, is in his first season on head coach Rick Chamberlin’s staff.
Jones said he and Barrett also planned to be on the sideline Saturday night when Ohio State plays Penn State at Ohio Stadium.
The Bengals quarterback Burrow, who was a teammate of Jones and Barrett in 2015 at Ohio State, came to UD Arena in February to see his former high school teammate, Ibi Watson, play for the Flyers.
About the Author