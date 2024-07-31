Former Ohio State football captain retiring from football

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s time to move on.”

Williams was one of the last active members of Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2020.

He was a four-star safety recruit coming out of St. John Bosco Prep in Harbor City, Calif., but limited to 17 games as a result of multiple major injuries.

Eleven of those came in 2021 when he made 28 tackles, including four for loss, and started Ohio State’s win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Through it all, multiple members of the coaching staff had nothing but praise for Williams for his serious demeanor and work ethic, and the players showed similar respect for him by voting him a captain in 2022 when he played in six games and logged four tackles.

At 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, he played both linebacker and safety at Ohio State as the defensive system changed multiple times during his tenure.

He did not play at all last season and was not expected to be in the depth chart at either linebacker or safety this fall after missing spring practice while recovering from a knee injury suffered last season.

Williams was a three-time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition twice and earned his degree in communications in the spring of 2023.