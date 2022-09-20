Flyin to the Hoop gets new title sponsor

The annual Flyin’ to the Hoop basketball event has a new title sponsor: Beacon Orthopaedics, which will also provide trainers and medical professionals for the tournament.
“I’m excited to start this new chapter with Beacon and their strong reputation in the sports medicine world,” said Eric Horstman, tournament president and founder, in a press release. “We plan to get creative in taking the event to even bigger heights as we continue to give local kids a chance to play on a national stage while drawing the basketball world’s attention to the SW Ohio area every January.”
Horstman also announced Tuesday the field for the event will be revealed at 11 a.m., Oct. 11.
The Flyin’ to the Hoop celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023. It will take place Jan. 13-16 at Trent Arena in Kettering. The event returned in January after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic. There were 34 teams, 19 games, 10 five-star recruits and 22 four-star recruits at the 19th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop.
“We’re extremely excited to be involved in this event as the official orthopaedic and sports medicine provider,” said Beacon Orthopaedics Surgeon Dr. Drew Burleson in a press release. “For me, having played basketball locally at Wright State, and attending the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational multiple times in the past as a fan, I’m proud to now be returning as the official medical provider.”
