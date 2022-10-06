Five Reds coaches won’t return to Bell’s staff

One day after the end of their 2022 season, the Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday five coaches won’t return to manager David Bell’s staff in 2023.
The coaches are: hitting coach Alan Zinter; first base/infield/base running coach Delino DeShields; advance scouting coach Cristian Pérez; bullpen coach Lee Tunnell; and assistant coach Rolando Valles.
Zinter three seasons in the position after being hired in October 2019. DeShields had been on Bell’s staff since Bell’s first season in 2019.
The Reds ranked 26th out of 30 teams in Major League Baseball with a .235 average and 23rd in runs scored (648).
The season ended Wednesday with a 15-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs. That defeat left the Reds with a 62-100 record. It’s their first 100-loss season since 1982.
