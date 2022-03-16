First Four: Wright State downs Bryant for first NCAA Tournament win

They led by as many as 16 as a partisan crowd chanted, “Let’s Go Raiders” multiple times in the second half.

Holden scored 37 points to lead all scorers while Calvin added 21 and Grant Basile tallied 14.

Peter Kiss, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 28 points but needed 25 shots to get there. Nothing was easy for him as the Raiders hounded him all over the court.

Wright State advances to face No. 1 seed Arizona on Friday night in San Diego.

After a slow start, Wright State surged ahead with a 12-2 run that gave the Raiders a five-point lead at 12-7.

The Raiders led by as many as six, but Bryant came back to tie it at 22 then went ahead 29-28 on a 3-pointer by Adham Eleeda with 5:26 to go.

Tim Finke answered with a trey of his own on the next possession to ignite a 9-2 run that put Wright State ahead 38-31.

The Raiders never trailed again, though Bryant was able to cut it to two on a Kiss bank shot in the closing seconds of the first half.

That came immediately after a thunderous dunk by Holden, who led Wright State with 20 points in the first 20 minutes.

He was 6 for 9 from the floor and made all eight of his free-throw attempts in the first half.

The All-Horizon League guard ended up shooting 11 for 15 from the floor and was 14-for-16 from the charity stripe. He drew 10 fouls and had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Basile added seven in the first half while Finke and Andrew Welage added six apiece.

Kiss, who entered averaging more than 25 points per game, had 10 for Bryant despite missing seven of his 10 shots.