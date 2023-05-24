Elly De La Cruz moves to top of ESPN’s MLB prospect rankings

Elly De La Cruz, the top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds minor league system, is now the top prospect in all of the minor leagues, according to an ESPN ranking.
Kiley McDaniel, of ESPN, ranked De La Cruz No. 1 in his latest list of the top-50 prospects. In February, on a list of the top-100 prospects, De La Cruz ranked ninth.
“De La Cruz has continued to improve his polish at the plate,” McDaniel wrote, while also continuing to show eye-popping 70- and 80-grade tools all over the field.”'
The Reds’ Double-A shortstop, Noelvi Marte, also made the top-50 list at No. 48. He’s hitting .284 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs in 38 games with Chattanooga.
De La Cruz, a shortstop, is hitting .282 with seven home runs and 25 RBIs in 28 games with the Triple-A Louisville Bats.
De La Cruz made headlines earlier this month when he hit three balls harder than 116 miles per hour in one game. He earned more attention Sunday with a 465-foot home run.
Sam Dykstra, of MLB.com, called De La Cruz “the most electric player in the Minor Leagues right now” in a story published last week.
About the Author