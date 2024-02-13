Eight Ohio State players invited to 2024 NFL Combine

Two local players and eight from Ohio State have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

Jared Verse, a Dayton native who played defensive end from Florida State, and Erick All, a tight end who graduated from Fairfield High School and played at Michigan and Iowa, are among the more than 300 players invited to the annual talent evaluation event in Indianapolis.

Despite a large number of draft-eligible starters opting to stay in school, Ohio State will have its average representation at the combine.

Headlining the group is receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered a likely top five pick.

Also headed to Indianapolis at the end of the month from Ohio State are tight end Cade Stover, running back Miyan Williams, offensive guard Matt Jones, safety Josh Proctor, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. and linebackers Tommy Eichenerg and Steele Chambers.

The combine is set to run from Feb. 26-March 4.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

