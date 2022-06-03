Eaton falls to Buckeye Valley in D-II baseball regional semifinal

“I thought we swung it well,” he said. “I thought we played defensively well. I thought we pitched it well. I think they earned it. I don’t think we gave it to them.”

Buckeye Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to an RBI single in the third inning and a solo home run in the fourth. The Eagles got one back in the sixth but were unable to complete the comeback. After the game, Ebright thanked the seniors on his team for the impact they had on the program.

“What an incredible culture they’ve built for us (with) the leadership they’ve provided, the selfless attitude of caring about your teammates over yourself,” Ebright said. “Hopefully we can continue to grow as a program and they’re the reason for that.”