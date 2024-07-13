Reds No. 3 prospect Collier named MVP of Futures Game

Collier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in the third inning, helping lead the National League team to a 6-1 victory over the American League.

“My mom, dad, two sisters are all here. It was definitely something cool to do in front of them and be able to look in the stands as I ran the bases. It was something I’ll never forget,” Collier told the Associated Press. “Saw them in the second deck. They were going crazy. It was cool.”

The 19-year-old Collier’s dad, Lou, played for five big league teams from 1997-2004 and was the U.S. first base coach in last year’s World Baseball Classic.

“It’s definitely like a cheat code. He’s someone I can always ask about any scenario I’m going through professionally because he’s done it at the highest level,” Collier said. “Being able to have him in my corner and have the relationship ... definitely something great to have in my back pocket.’”

The Reds drafted Collier with the No. 18 pick in the first round in 2022. He’s hitting .231 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 78 games for Single-A Dayton.

The Reds had one other prospect in the Futures Game: Rhett Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He pitched a scoreless fifth inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Lowder is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in 11 starts with Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. He was 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA in five starts with Dayton before being promoted to Chattanooga in May.

Ken Griffey Jr. awards @MLBDevelops alum and @Reds No. 3 prospect Cam Collier the Larry Doby Award as the 2024 Futures Game MVP. pic.twitter.com/vHlxedsp6A — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2024