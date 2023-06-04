Division I state track: Centerville senior wins championship in discus

COLUMBUS — Centerville High School senior Cameron Gay won the Division I state championship in the discus on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Gay’s throw of 179 feet, 7 inches was about nine feet farther than the second-place finisher, Springfield senior Jay McKinster (170-10). The event was delayed for three hours by lighting and rain.
McKinster and Gay finished one-two at the Greater Western Ohio Conference meet (196-07 to 170-00) and at the regional meet in Troy (187-2 to 175-2).
Both athletes also competed in the shot put. Gay placed 10th (52-6¼). McKinster was 11th (52-1.50).
In other Division I results:
Girls 100 hurdles: Ric’Keya White, Wayne, third (14.25); and Myah Boze, Ross, seventh (14.89).
Girls 100: Ric’Keya White, Wayne, fourth (11.91); Te’aira Branham-Patrick, Chaminade Julienne, fifth (11.97); and Mariah Day, Trotwood-Madison, eighth (12.16).
Boys 100: Liam Acevedo, Franklin, eighth (10.76).
Girls 4x200 relay: Lakota East’s Ivy Smith, Mikaylah Chandler, Katlyn Pham and Lena James, third (1:39.72).
Girls 1,600: Cara Mooney, Springboro, third (4:54.56).
Boys 1,600: Aaron Schwieterman, Miamisburg, 15th (4:21.95).
Boys pole vault: Henry Hoblitzell, Talawanda, fifth (15-0); Cary Phillipson, Bellbrook, eighth (14-6); Eric Pugh, Wayne, 10th (14-6); and Joseph Hill, Beavercreek, 15th (14-0).
Boys shot put: Ryan Johnson, Springboro, 14th (50-8¼).
Boys discus: Devon Strobel, Troy, seventh (158-1); and Ryan Johnson, Springboro, ninth (156-3).
Boys high jump: Sopuluchi Anosike, Centerville, sixth (6-5).
Girls long jump: G’niyah Brown, Wayne, 12th (17-2).
Girls shot put: Sahijah Alston, Beavercreek, 16th (35-5).
Girls pole vault: Megan Rybitski, Wayne, second (12-0); Ann Lehmann, Centerville, seventh (11-6); Hannah Duff, Troy, eighth (11-6); and Izabella Oliver, Springboro, 16th (11-0).
Girls 4x100 relay: Lakota East’s Mikaylah Chandler, Lena James, Qiersten McClain and Ivy Smith, third (47.82).
Boys 4x100 relay: Wayne’s Sean Westmoreland, Key’Shawn Garrett, Charles Jackson and Solomon Destined Ard, sixth (42.10).
Girls 400: Kayleigh Keyes, Beavercreek, second (55.17).
Boys 400: Kaden Ellerbe, Beavercreek, sixth (48.45); and J.D. Leverette, Lakota East, ninth (49.29).
Girls 300 hurdles: Myah Boze, Ross, second (43.29); Katlyn Pham, Lakota East, fourth (44.70); and Ric’Keya White, Wayne, ninth (47.73).
Boys 300 hurdles: Liam Gluck, Beavercreek, fourth (38.06).
Girls 800: Macie Roberts, Beavercreek, eighth (2:14.14).
Boys 800: Calvin Kilgallon, Lebanon, third (1:52.73).
Girls 200: Te’aira Branham-Patrick, Chaminade Julienne, third (24.50).
Boys 200: Liam Acevedo, Franklin, sixth (21.56).
Girls 3,200: Lauren Zanotelli, Miamisburg, fourth (10:42.47); Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West, sixth (10:44.25); and Lucia Rodbro, Talawanda, 11th (10:56.65).
Boys 3,200: Innocent Ntwali, Miamisburg, seventh (9:10.89); and Landon Kimmel, Tippecanoe, 11th (9:16.44).
Girls 4x400 relay: Beavercreek’s Kayleigh Keyes, Alex Magoteaux, Malaiya Lisch and Elinor Shuttleworth, third (3:52.27).
Boys 4x400 relay: Beavercreek’s Malachi Chapman, Kaden Ellerbe, Liam Gluck and Ben Watson, second (3:14.14)
