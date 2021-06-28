DeWine to sign executive order on name, image, likeness issue

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order allowing college athletes to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Ohio Statehouse.
The House State and Local Government committee passed Senate Bill 187 on Wednesday, but a day later, the bill hit a roadblock when State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) added an amendment that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on girls and women’s teams sponsored by Ohio high schools and colleges.
On Friday, DeWine released a statement about the amendment.
“This issue is best addressed outside of government through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions,” DeWine said.
The original bill included an emergency clause that would have allowed the bill to take effect Thursday, which is when other states will allow similar laws to become effective.
Also speaking at the press conference Monday will be: Lt. Governor Jon Husted; Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner; State Senator Niraj Antani; and former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.
Attending the press conference but not speaking will be: Ohio State President Kristina Johnson; Cleveland State University President Harlan Sands; Schottenstein Real Estate Group President Brian Schottenstein; and Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith.