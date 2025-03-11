Defensive end Ossai returning to Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are bringing defensive end Joseph Ossai another year.
Ossai, who surged late last season, is signing a one-year, $7 million “prove-it” deal to stay with the Bengals through 2025. A third-round draft pick of Cincinnati in 2021, Ossai battled injuries early in his career but played all 17 games last season and had five sacks in the final seven games.
That was enough for the Bengals to give him another chance, and he could play a key role in the pass rush, which leaned too heavily on Trey Hendrickson last year. Ossai ranked second on the team behind Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks.
Ossai has 9.5 sacks in three seasons on the field, and he has produced 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hits over 47 games with three starts.
There had been reported interest from other teams as the legal tampering period opened Monday at noon, but Ossai ends up staying.
About the Author