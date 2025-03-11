Defensive end Ossai returning to Bengals

That was enough for the Bengals to give him another chance, and he could play a key role in the pass rush, which leaned too heavily on Trey Hendrickson last year. Ossai ranked second on the team behind Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks.

Ossai has 9.5 sacks in three seasons on the field, and he has produced 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 32 quarterback hits over 47 games with three starts.

There had been reported interest from other teams as the legal tampering period opened Monday at noon, but Ossai ends up staying.