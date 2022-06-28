Dayton softball legends will be honored July 16

The 17th Annual World Sports League Greater Dayton Softball “Legends of the Game” will be recognized at 12:30 p.m. July 16 at Dayton’s Kettering Field Softball Complex.
This annual celebration of softball “legends” recognizes softball players, umpires, directors, team managers, or sponsors who have contributed to the game in the Greater Dayton area.
The Class of 2022 softball legends includes: Jim Roepken, Dayton; Jim Brown, Dayton; Shane Bistrek, Dayton; Eddie Oligee, Franklin; Mark Moore, Mt. Orab; Mark Stickles, Dayton;, and Legendary Sponsor, King’s Table (Dean Liakakos), Beavercreek.
Family and friends of these softball legends are invited to join us free of charge at Kettering Field’s Softball Wall of Fame to help recognize this year’s honorees.
