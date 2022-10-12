Dayton loses starting quarterback to broken thumb

Casciola, a freshman from Waxhaw, N.C., and Weddington High School, won the job in preseason practices. He beat out the senior Dow, the backup to Jack Cook last season, and Hamm.

In five games, Casciola averaged 151.4 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He ranked second on the team in rushing with 42 yards per game and two touchdowns.

Casciola completed 15 of 28 passes for 174 yards with one interception against Butler. He also rushed 13 times for 34 yards.

Chamberlin said he would console Casciola by telling him, “It doesn’t mean your career is over. You’re only a redshirt freshman here. This is a surgery that other quarterbacks have had. Rob Florian had it back in 2008. Guys come back from it. I know Dante will work to get back to where he was by the time we get to spring.”

Chamberlin didn’t know how Casciola broke his thumb, but said he tried to play through it on several drives. Even after the injury, on his last drive, he led the offense to the Butler 8-yard line before throwing an interception. He had completions of 39 and 21 yards earlier in the drive.

“He didn’t really say anything,” Chamberlin said, “and I really believe that affected his passing on a couple of those drives.”