D-II state track: Brookville, Dunbar, Carroll runners win championships

“I‘ve been planning that since probably last June,” Hyre said. “It’s the culmination of a lot of work and smart work and a lot of effort, so I’m happy.”

Hyre won the 100 in 10.65 seconds after qualifying in 10.51. He won the 200 in 21.61 after qualifying in 21.20. He qualified for state in both events last year but did not make it to the finals.

“My times today were sub-par for me,” Hyre said, “but they got the job done and that’s all that matters to me.”

Here’s a glance at other area athletes who won state championships in D-II on Saturday:

Dai’Vontay Young, Dunbar: The senior repeated as state champion in the 110 hurdles. He won in 13.99. He won the race last year in 13.95.

Young won his first state title at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. He won his second championship close to home.

“That was the best feeling,” Young said. “I know there were a lot of people in the stands cheering for me.”

Young raced in the 100 minutes after winning the hurdles and finished eighth (11.30).

Andrew Janson, Carroll: After running the final leg in the 4x800 relay and helping lead Carroll to a state championship, Janson came from behind on the second lap in the 800 and won his first individual state title. He won in 1:52.61. His qualifying time was 1:52.16.

Janson, a junior who did not race last spring because of an injury, said he was in fourth or fifth place entering the final turn.

“I just tried to stay as relaxed as possible because I know I have a good kick and could still pass someone,” he said. “I tried making my move on the outside.”

Janson followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Sam Janson, who won the 400 at the D-I state meet in 2018.

Here are the other athletes who competed in finals Saturday and placed in the top eight in Division II: