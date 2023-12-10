Colts rally to tie Bengals at halftime

That put the Bengals on the board first on their way to a 14-0 lead but Indianapolis rallied to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime Sunday at Paycor Stadium in a game that could have AFC playoff implications. Cincinnati is trying for its second straight win, in Browning’s third start as Joe Burrow’s replacement. Indianapolis has won four straight.

Indianapolis, led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, benefited from a bad penalty by the Bengals after they had doubled their lead with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Trey Hendrickson was called for roughing the passer on a third-and-14 play that went for nine yards, and the Colts took advantage of the gifted first down, driving down for a 2-yard touchdown pass from Minshew to Mo Alie-Cox with 1:56 left on the clock.

Matt Gay missed the extra point, but it didn’t end up mattering. Moments later, Ronnie Harrison Jr. intercepted Browning’s pass that went off Tanner Hudson’s hands and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, and the two-point conversion pass to Michael Pittman tied the game.

The game had started off much better than the first half ended for the Bengals.

Brown, who finally broke into a role in the offense last week, topped out at 22.05 miles per hour on his sprint to the end zone -- the second-fastest play in the NFL this season, behind only DK Metcalf’s 22.23 mile-per-hour scamper against the Cowboys on Nov. 30. He also made a nice move at the end of the play, cutting inside at the last second to avoid a tackle at the 5-yard line.

The Colts then missed a chance to cut the deficit when Gay’s 38-yard field goal hit the left upright with 1:15 left in the first quarter, and Indianapolis should have forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal on their next possession. However, a leverage penalty by Taven Bryan negated Evan McPherson’s 33-yarder and extended Cincinnati’s drive, which eventually was capped by Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.

Cincinnati’s running backs have become a bigger part of the offense these last two weeks and were a bright spot of the first half in the passing game. Mixon had three catches for 46 yards, and only Brown had more receiving yards with his lone catch being the 54-yard touchdown. Tyler Boyd, who had been questionable to play with an ankle injury this week, was the next best with one catch for 17 yards as Browning completed 8 of 13 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown with the one interception.

Brown and Mixon combined for 38 yards rushing on 11 carries, six days after the Bengals rushed for a season-high 156 yards at Jackonsville.

Minshew completed 14 of 21 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown, while Pittman caught five of those passes for 40 yards. Zach Moss rushed for 28 yards on 11 carries.