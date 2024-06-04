College softball: Kumar leaves Miami to accept head coach position at Ohio State

The RedHawks compiled a 174-56-1 overall and 107-16 in MAC play in Kumar’s four years at the helm. Kumar was a two-time MAC Coach of the Year.

Under Kumar’s leadership, the RedHawks captured four MAC regular season titles, three MAC Tournament Championships, four trips to the NCAA Tournament, 32 All-MAC honorees, 23 all-region awards, six All-America honorees, three MAC Freshman of the Year award winners, two MAC Player of the Year winners and one MAC Pitcher of the Year.

The RedHawks finished with a 49-9 overall and 26-1 MAC record this past season. Miami led the country in runs per game and home runs (160), falling one shy of matching the NCAA record for home runs in a season. Both Karli Spaid and Jenna Golembiewski earned All-America honors and eight different RedHawks earned First-Team All-MAC.

A search for Kumar’s replacement will begin immediately, according to the Miami athletic department.