BreakingNews
Minivan driver in Northwestern school bus crash files appeal, asks for stay of sentence

College softball: Kumar leaves Miami to accept head coach position at Ohio State

Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
1 minute ago
X

OXFORD — Kirin Kumar has accepted the head softball coach position at Ohio State.

Kumar helped transform Miami softball into a Mid-American Conference powerhouse and a program feared on the national stage.

The RedHawks compiled a 174-56-1 overall and 107-16 in MAC play in Kumar’s four years at the helm. Kumar was a two-time MAC Coach of the Year.

Under Kumar’s leadership, the RedHawks captured four MAC regular season titles, three MAC Tournament Championships, four trips to the NCAA Tournament, 32 All-MAC honorees, 23 all-region awards, six All-America honorees, three MAC Freshman of the Year award winners, two MAC Player of the Year winners and one MAC Pitcher of the Year.

The RedHawks finished with a 49-9 overall and 26-1 MAC record this past season. Miami led the country in runs per game and home runs (160), falling one shy of matching the NCAA record for home runs in a season. Both Karli Spaid and Jenna Golembiewski earned All-America honors and eight different RedHawks earned First-Team All-MAC.

A search for Kumar’s replacement will begin immediately, according to the Miami athletic department.

In Other News
1
Burrow misses Bengals’ OTA practice
2
Urban Meyer, current OSU assistant and 6 former Bengals on College...
3
McCoy: Reds rout Rockies to open series at Coors Field
4
Ohio State sets date for Archie Griffin celebration, other football...
5
Ask Hal: Should the Reds move the fences back at GABP?

About the Author

Chris Vogt
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top