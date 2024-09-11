College Football: Tipp grad honored for game-winning kick

Field goal to win the game? Better call Sauls. 📞 pic.twitter.com/Kq2CmpQ3m0 — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 10, 2024

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound fifth-year senior is in his third year as Pitt’s place-kicker and has made all five of his field goal attempts this season.

For his career, Sauls is 36 for 45 with a long of 53 yards.

He has also served as the Panthers’ kickoff specialist since 2021, averaging 62.9 yards per kick with 152 touchbacks.

Sauls was an all-state kicker as a senior in 2019 and also led the Red Devils to the state championship in soccer.

He is just one of several local high school products to get off to a positive start in the FBS this season: