College Football Playoff committee rankings: Ohio State drops a spot this week

Ohio State is No. 2 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff committee rankings for 2023.

Georgia moved ahead of the Buckeyes after beating a ranked team for the second time in two weeks. Last week, the Bulldogs downed Mississippi. The week before, the victim was Missouri. Those teams are ranked 13th and eighth, respectively, this week.

Ohio State had been in the top spot the first two weeks thanks to having a pair of ranked wins (No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 12 Penn State).

Michigan is No. 3 again this week after topping the Nittany Lions for the Wolverines’ first ranked win of the season, and Florida State is No. 4.

At No. 5, Washington is the lowest-ranked of the power conference teams that are still undefeated this week. The Huskies have a win over No. 6 Oregon under their belt, and they knocked off No. 22 Utah last week.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines both play unranked teams this week — Minnesota and Maryland, respectively — before squaring off in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25.

