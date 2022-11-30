C.J. Stroud headlines Ohio State’s major Big Ten award winners again

The third-year sophomore is No. 1 in the Big Ten in passing yards (3,340) and yards per completion (14.2).

Stroud’s top target, Marvin Harrison Jr., is Ohio State’s first player to be named Big Ten Receiver of the Year, which began in 2011.

A sophomore from Philadelphia, Harrison leads the Big Ten and is third in the nation in receiving touchdowns with 12. He’s second in the league and eighth nationally with 1,157 receiving yards and second in the Big Ten at 16.1 yards per catch.

Stroud and Harrison both made the All-Big Ten first team along with offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka and offensive linemen Matt Jones and Dawand Jones made the second team while running back Miyan Williams, center Luke Wypler and tight end Cade Stover made the third team.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson received honorable mention.

Stroud is the only repeat All-Big Ten first-teamer for Ohio State this year, and he is the seventh Buckeye quarterback to be earn the honor at least twice, joining Pete Stinchcomb (1919-20), Don Scott (1939-40), Cornelius Greene (1974-75), Miller (2012-13), Barrett (2014, ‘16, ‘17) and Fields (2019-20).

Ohio State has had nine players take home a total of 12 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors since it was first given out in 1990: Eddie George (RB, 1995), Orlando Pace (OT, 1996), Joe Germaine (QB, 1998), Troy Smith (QB, 2006), Braxton Miller (QB, 2012 and ‘13), Ezekiel Elliott (RB, 2015), Dwayne Haskins Jr. (QB, 2018), Justin Fields (QB, 2019 and ‘20) and Stroud.

Michigan has the second-most Big Ten OPOY honorees with six.

An Ohio State player has won the award five years in a row.

The Buckeyes’ dominance of the quarterback award is much more substantial. First named in 2011, the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year has been from Ohio State 10 times, including the last seven.

Ohio State ended up with seven All-Big Ten first-teamers for 2022: Stroud, Harrison Jr., Johnson, Jackson, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Zach Harrison.