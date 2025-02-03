C.J. Hicks keeping the faith as journey continues at Ohio State

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Hicks, a reserve linebacker for the Buckeyes, said in the locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after OSU’s 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the National Championship Game.

Explore All of the Dayton Daily News coverage of the National Championship

He credited head coach Ryan Day, strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti and the rest of the training staff along with head coach Ryan Day for preparing the team to withstand the rigors of a 16-game season that included four playoff games.

Hicks also gave a nod to the team’s many senior leaders, a group whose footsteps he intends to follow through the coming offseason into his senior season at Ohio State.

“Oh, 100%,” he said. “You know, they showed us what it takes. It’s not just going to take just me either. It’s a whole team thing. We have a great underclass that’s following up, so we got to keep stacking up and do our best to double back next year.

“There’s been teams that made it close and been one play away or been one game away. These group of leaders, they left their mark for sure. A lot of people talk trash about the 2021 class, about how they had nothing to show for the season. I think they showed a lot for everybody.”

Prior to the game, Hicks conceded he has not achieved the personal goals he had for himself when he arrived at Ohio State in the winter of 2022 as one of the top 10 prospects in the country.

Although he played almost every position on the field in four seasons as a starter at Alter, Hicks has not been able to lock down a role as one of Ohio State’s starting inside linebackers.

After waiting his turn behind veterans the last two years, he was passed on the depth chart by classmate Sonny Styles, a converted safety, and sophomore Arvell Reese.

They are both due back next season, but that does not mean Hicks can’t find a role either as the third linebacker when the Buckeyes need one or even a pass rusher.

“I’ve had goals for sure,” said Hicks, who was credited with 22 tackles this season, including two sacks. “I didn’t get to meet those goals this year, but keeping my faith in God and understanding that, no, it’s His way, not mine. That His will be done, not mine. And I feel like He’s teaching me patience. And I know I’ve been saying that for the past few years, but I’m gonna just keep faith in God.”

Hicks also credited veterans including fellow linebacker Cody Simon for guiding him through trying times.

Simon started as a sophomore in 2021 then came off the bench the last two seasons before opting to return for a fifth year in 2024.

“Everyone would rather three years and out (to the NFL Draft),” Simon said, “But you just learn that when you get knocked down, you gotta keep pushing no matter what. Not everything is going to go your way, but you just gotta keep fighting. And that’s the best thing about our program. They encourage you to fight and keep pushing and be the best version of yourself.

“I’ve had a couple conversations with him about that. The way it is with college football, it’s tough right now to really have a lot of faith in staying with programs, and I just felt that I love Ohio State. I love Columbus. I love everything about Ohio State. It made me a better person. It made me a better version of myself, made me a better football player.

“I didn’t really see a benefit in looking somewhere else because I just love everything about Ohio State. I try to share that with some of my teammates who may be thinking about stuff like that, but at the end of the day, they have to make the decision that’s best for them and their family.”

Simon’s decision paid off big time as he was not only a team captain but earned All-Big Ten recognition and was the defensive most valuable player of the Rose Bowl and the National Championship Game.

“His career really didn’t pop until this year,” Hicks said. “I’m not trying to compare myself to Cody or anything like that because he’s a great guy, but I know what I can do.

“Like I said, I’m just blessed to be here.”