CJ grad falls short of medal with U.S. women’s eight rowing team

Credit: AP

3 minutes ago
Chaminade Julienne graduate Molly Bruggeman and the United States eight team fell short of a rowing medal on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.

The USA finished fifth in the finals with a time of 6 minutes, 1.73 seconds at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the east side of Paris. It was .24 seconds short of the fastest time it has posted in the Olympics.

Defending world champion Romania (5:54.39), defending Olympic champion Canada (5:58.84) and Great Britain (5:59.51) won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively. Australia (6:00.73) finished fourth. Italy was sixth (6:07.51).

The U.S. team finished second in its preliminary heat on Monday in 6:19 and finished the repechage in 6 minutes, 3.93 seconds on Thursday.

The U.S. women’s eight team won gold in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016 but has failed to medal in the last two Olympics.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

