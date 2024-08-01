BreakingNews
CJ grad advances to rowing finals with U.S. eight team at Paris Olympics

Molly Bruggeman seeks her first medal while U.S. team tries to get back to podium for first time since 2016

Credit: AP

2 minutes ago
Chaminade Julienne graduate Molly Bruggeman helped the United States eight team to a first-place finish in the repechage round on Thursday at the Paris Olympics.

With that result, the U.S. team will race preliminary heat winners Romania and Great Britain, as well as Canada, in the final on Saturday at 4:50 a.m. Eastern Time. All rowing events are taking place at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the east side of Paris.

The United States finished the repechage in 6 minutes, 3.93 seconds. Canada was second in 6:04.81 and also advanced to the final. Australia, Italy and Denmark followed.

The U.S. team finished second in its preliminary heat Monday in 6:19. Romania won the heat in 6:12.31.

In addition to Bruggeman, the U.S. team includes: Charlotte Buck, of Nyack, N.Y.; Christina “Nina” Casatagna, of Princeton, N.J.; Olivia Coffey, of Elmira, N.Y.; Claire Collins, of Greenbrae, Calif.; Margaret Hedeman, of Concord, Mass.; Regina Salmons, of Methuen, Mass.; and Madeline Wanamaker, of Neenah, Wisc.

The U.S. women’s eight team won gold in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016 but failed to medal in 2021.

