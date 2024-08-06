Cincinnati Reds reportedly to play Braves at unique venue next season

BreakingNews
The Cincinnati Reds might only play 161 games in real baseball stadiums next season.

The Athletic reported Tuesday the Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in a game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, a move that will be announced later this week according to the site.

The date for the game was not specified, but the Reds are scheduled to play in Atlanta on May 5-8, a series that begins on a Monday and ends on a Thursday.

Bristol is best known for being home to two NASCAR races per year, but it has hosted other sporting events as well.

That includes a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech that drew over 150,000 fans in 2016.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

