Cincinnati Reds recall Graham Ashcraft, Noelvi Marte

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
56 minutes ago
X

A busy week for transactions continued for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

They recalled right-handed pitcher Graham Ashcraft from Triple-A Louisville with intent to have him start the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ExploreMiami RedHawks get commitment from local hoops star

The club also returned infield prospect Noelvi Marte from a rehab assignment at Louisville.

The 26-year-old Ashcraft started 12 games for the Reds earlier this season and went 4-3 with a 5.05 ERA. He was demoted June 5 and made two starts for the Bats, allowing four runs on 10 hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in 12 innings.

The 22-year-old Marte spent 12 games with the Bats on a rehab assignment necessitated by an 80-game suspension he was levied by MLB for testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance. He hit .151 (8 for 53) with a double and two RBIs for Louisville and is eligible to return from the suspended list tomorrow.

Last season, Marte made his MLB debut with the Reds and hit .316 with three homers, seven doubles, 15 RBIs and six stolen bases in 35 games. He ended the season on a 16-game hitting streak and was expected to begin the 2024 season as an every-day player before receiving his suspension.

He entered the season ranked 27th among all prospects by MLB Pipeline and trails only right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder (No. 22) among Reds prospects, so Marte’s return could add some much-needed energy to a languishing Cincinnati lineup.

Earlier in the week, Cincinnati added outfielder Levi Jordan to the active roster to replace T.J. Friedl, who went on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

On Tuesday, they put left-handed starter Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list because of a blister on his pitching hand and recalled righty Yosver Zulueta from Louisville before sending him back down after the game.

In Other News
1
McCoy: Pirates take out Greene, Reds
2
High school football: Trotwood-Madison standout sets decision date
3
Ohio State adds three more prospects to 2025 class, including Alabama...
4
McCoy: Reds offense erupts in win over Pirates
5
Ask Hal: When Marte, McLain return, should Elly stay in infield?

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top