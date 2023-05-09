Cincinnati Reds claim relief pitcher off waivers from White Sox

The Cincinnati Reds added another pitcher to their organization Monday when they claimed Frank German off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.
A 25-year-old right-hander, German was sent to Triple-A Louisville.
German has pitched five games in the majors, all out of the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox last season. He allowed eight runs on seven hits (including two home runs) in four innings.
In three-plus minor-league seasons, German has amassed a record of 13-19 with a 3.93 ERA in 97 career appearances. That includes 41 starts.
He has 10 saves, including seven last season when he was named the Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A.
After being traded to the Chicago White Sox in February, he is off to a tough start this season with a 7.15 ERA in 11 1/3 innings over nine appearances. He has allowed 19 hits, including four home runs, and walked nine while striking out 16.
A native of Queens, N.Y. who graduated from Bishop McLaughlin High School in Spring Hill, Fla., the 6-foot-2, 215-pound German was picked in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft by his hometown Yankees.
They traded him to Boston in January 2021.
On the Reds 40-man roster, German takes the spot of Matt Reynolds, who was designated for assignment over the weekend.
