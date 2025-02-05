Cincinnati Open tennis tournament expands for 2025

The Cincinnati Open tennis tournament will expand from 56 to 96 singles players in the men’s and women’s fields and will last 14 days instead of nine days in 2025, tournament officials announced Wednesday.

“We view the growth of the Cincinnati Open as a true transformation of the event that will elevate the experience for our fans, players and partners,” said Tournament Director Bob Moran in a press release. “The added days will help players compete at their peak due to additional rest between matches and will give our fans more opportunities to see the world’s top tennis talent in more matches, practices and special experiences across more days on-site.”