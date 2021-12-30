Roethlisberger: Monday will likely be his final game at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters Thursday the game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night at Heinz Field will likely be his final home game.
“All signs are pointing this is it,” Roethlisberger said, according to Gerry Dulac, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “In the grand scheme of things, the signs are pointing that way, that this will be it.”
If Roethlisberger retires, it will end a playing career that started in Ohio at Findlay High School and continued for three seasons (2001-03) with the Miami RedHawks. He threw 84 touchdown passes in 38 games.
Roethlisberger has played 18 seasons with the Steelers. He was 22 when he earned the starting job in 2004. He led the team to Super Bowl championships in 2005 and 2008. He’s 163-81-1 as a starter. He ranks fifth in NFL history in career passing yards (63,721) and eighth in touchdown passes (416).
Now 39, Roethlisberger has thrown 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. The Steelers are 7-7 with two games to play. After playing the Browns, they close the regular season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9.
