‘Mattress Mack’ places $4.5 million bet on Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Caesars Sportsbook announced McIngvale wagered $4,534,000 in Louisiana on the underdog Bengals at +170 to beat the Los Angeles Rams. If the Bengals win, Mack would get $7.7 million.

“The Joe Burrow magic is pulling fans in, especially in Louisiana with his college roots,” said Ken Fuchs, head of sports at Caesars Sportsbook, in a release. “With this $4.5 million bet on Joe and the Bengals, Mack will make history again.”