Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Bengals place backup QB on COVID list

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen (8) was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Monday. He is shown throwing a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen (8) was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Monday. He is shown throwing a pass during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: Nick Wass

Credit: Nick Wass

Cincinnati Bengals
By PJ O'Keefe, WCPO-TV
50 minutes ago

The Bengals placed backup quarterback Brandon Allen and cornerback Darius Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Allen is the only quarterback besides Joe Burrow on the Bengals roster. The COVID list designation means Allen cannot participate in team activities until registering a negative test or meeting a certain threshold of testing as outlined by the NFL.

The concern is whether Allen spread the virus to Burrow, with whom he works closely on the sidelines on gameday and in the film/workout rooms the rest of the week.

The NFL recently changed its COVID testing protocols from testing everyone once per week, to a new program that removes that requirement and instead targets symptomatic individuals. Anyone who shows symptoms, vaccinated or not, will be isolated and tested immediately. Those who are not showing symptoms will be subject to “targeted testing” in which a specific group of individuals are tested on a rotating basis.

Players also may test voluntarily.

Chances are Burrow will be tested as a precaution this week if he hasn’t already been.

Burrow is coming off a historic performance, throwing for 525 yards to handily beat the division rival Baltimore Ravens, which played with a backup quarterback as a result of a COVID list designation also.

Burrow recently said the team had done well with COVID protocols because “there is not a ton to do” in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot in the AFC North at 9-6, leading the 8-7 Ravens, 7-7-1 Steelers and 7-8 Browns.

They face the red hot Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, First place overall in the AFC) on Sunday.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green signs franchise tender
2
Lewis fumes, Boyd soars and other observations from Bengals Training...
3
Observations from Day 3 of Cincinnati Bengals camp
4
5 things to watch for in Bengals game vs. Lions
5
Observations from Day 4 of Bengals training camp

About the Author

PJ O'Keefe, WCPO-TV
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top