Bengals place backup QB on COVID list

Chances are Burrow will be tested as a precaution this week if he hasn’t already been.

Burrow is coming off a historic performance, throwing for 525 yards to handily beat the division rival Baltimore Ravens, which played with a backup quarterback as a result of a COVID list designation also.

Burrow recently said the team had done well with COVID protocols because “there is not a ton to do” in Cincinnati.

The Bengals are in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot in the AFC North at 9-6, leading the 8-7 Ravens, 7-7-1 Steelers and 7-8 Browns.

They face the red hot Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, First place overall in the AFC) on Sunday.