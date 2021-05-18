Cincinnati Bengals sign Fairfield grad Jackson Carman to NFL rookie deal

Jackson Carman is under contract.
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they have signed the Fairfield High School graduate after picking him in the second round of the NFL Draft last month.
Carman played left tackle at Clemson, but he is expected to at least begin his career at guard for the Bengals.
The team previously signed all of their draft picks except for Carman, first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase and third-round pick Joseph Ossai.
Chase and Ossai remain unsigned.
Terms of Carman’s deal were not disclosed, but Spotrac.com projects it to be a four-year deal worth $7.4 million.