Cincinnati Bengals release 2021 schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals released their 2021 schedule tonight for the NFL’s first-ever 17-game regular season.
Cincinnati opens the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Minnesota Vikings.
Below is the complete schedule:
PRESEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)
(day and date TBD), at Tampa Bay, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
(day and date TBD), at Washington, (time TBD), Bengals Preseason TV Network
Sun., Aug. 29, MIAMI, 4 p.m., CBS
REGULAR SEASON (day, date, opponent, time, TV network)
Sun., Sept. 12, MINNESOTA, 1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Sept. 19, at Chicago, 1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Sept. 26, at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., CBS
Thurs., Sept. 30, JACKSONVILLE, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
Sun., Oct. 10, GREEN BAY, *1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Oct. 17, at Detroit, *1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Oct. 24, at Baltimore, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Oct. 31, at N.Y. Jets, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Nov. 7, CLEVELAND, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Nov. 14, — BYE —
Sun., Nov. 21, at Las Vegas, *4:05 p.m., CBS
Sun., Nov. 28, PITTSBURGH, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Dec. 5, L.A. CHARGERS, *1 p.m., FOX
Sun., Dec. 12, SAN FRANCISCO, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Dec. 19, at Denver, *4:05 p.m., CBS
Sun., Dec. 26, BALTIMORE, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Jan. 2, KANSAS CITY, *1 p.m., CBS
Sun., Jan. 9, at Cleveland, *1 p.m., CBS