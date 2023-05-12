Cincinnati Bengals as the ‘Boston Bobcats’? Titans have people guess NFL logos

Following the release of the NFL 2023 season schedule, the Tennessee Titans asked people on Broadway in Nashville to name their matchups by having them look at team logos.
One woman is shown the Cincinnati Bengals logo and guesses it as the “Boston Bobcats,” then says she has no idea.
Watch to see what others guessed:
Cincinnati opens its season Sept. 10 at Cleveland and finishes up at home against the Browns in Week 18 on a date and time to be determined.
The Bengals’ social media team is getting creative, too. It recently shared the jersey numbers of the newest team members in a series of photos in which they are wearing their numbers on name tags, holding numerical balloons and holding cupcakes with numbers as candles:
About the Author